2023 Notable Leaders in Cannabis: Michael DeGiglio

Michael DeGiglio

Founder, president & CEO, Village Farms International

Michael DeGiglio has led the operational transformation of Village Farms International, one of the largest controlled-environment agriculture companies in North America, as it built a thriving cannabis business almost equal in size to its legacy produce business over the past four years. In Canada, his leadership in cannabis drives consistent top market share performance (currently No. 2) primarily through organic growth supported by excellence in branding, strategic sales, and low-cost operations at scale. When Canadian authorities asked Village Farms to participate in cannabis legalization five years ago, Mike applied large-scale cultivation expertise to cannabis, developing a sustainable business model built on more than 30 years in agriculture. Mike has spent his life changing the lives of individuals experiencing hardship, while staying humble and anonymous in many of his endeavors.