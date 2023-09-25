   

2023 Notable Leaders in Cannabis: Michael DeGiglio

StaffSeptember 25, 20231min00

Related Articles

2023 NotablesBusinessSpotlight

2023 Notable Leaders in Cannabis: Luna Stower

2023 NotablesBusiness

Introducing the 2023 Notable Leaders in Cannabis

2023 Notables

2023 Notable Leaders in Cannabis: Jason Wild

Michael DeGiglio

Founder, president & CEO, Village Farms International

Michael DeGiglio has led the operational transformation of Village Farms International, one of the largest controlled-environment agriculture companies in North America, as it built a thriving cannabis business almost equal in size to its legacy produce business over the past four years. In Canada, his leadership in cannabis drives consistent top market share performance (currently No. 2) primarily through organic growth supported by excellence in branding, strategic sales, and low-cost operations at scale. When Canadian authorities asked Village Farms to participate in cannabis legalization five years ago, Mike applied large-scale cultivation expertise to cannabis, developing a sustainable business model built on more than 30 years in agriculture. Mike has spent his life changing the lives of individuals experiencing hardship, while staying humble and anonymous in many of his endeavors.

Staff

VIEW ALL POSTS

previous2023 Notable Leaders in Cannabis: Roger Brown

next2023 Notable Leaders in Cannabis: Jesus Burrola

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Get the latest cannabis news delivered right to your inbox

The Morning Rise

Unpack the industry with the daily cannabis newsletter for business leaders.

 Sign up

About Us

The Green Market Report focuses on the financial news of the rapidly growing cannabis industry. Our target approach filters out the daily noise and does a deep dive into the financial, business and economic side of the cannabis industry. Our team is cultivating the industry’s critical news into one source and providing open source insights and data analysis

READ MORE
Recent Tweets
Company

Get the latest cannabis news delivered right to your inbox

The Morning Rise

Unpack the industry with the daily cannabis newsletter for business leaders.