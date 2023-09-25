   

2023 Notable Leaders in Cannabis: Michael Johnson

Michael Johnson

CEO, Metrc

Since Michael Johnson became CEO of Metrc in 2021, he has strengthened the company’s capabilities to enhance cannabis supply chains and spearheaded a new industry-focused approach for the next era of growth. He brought on all-star leadership (such as new Chief Technology Officer Sam Peterson), conducted personal site visits across numerous markets, launched a new sustainable tag solution and an enhanced integration experience, and signed new/expanded track-and-trace contracts with Rhode Island, Alabama, Missouri, and Maryland.

Michael is an advisory board member for the First Tee of Tampa Bay, which is focused on youth development through golf. He is also active as a University of South Florida alumnus and a member of the Florida Institute of Certified Public Accountants.

