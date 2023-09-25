   

2023 Notable Leaders in Cannabis: Michael Schwamm

September 25, 2023

Michael Schwamm

Partner in charge of the New York cannabis group, Duane Morris LLP

After leading the firm’s efforts to stay at the forefront of cannabis legislation and the path towards legalization in New York state, Michael Schwamm continues to help the firm navigate representation in the space since adult-use regulations passed. He represents public and private entities in the cannabis industry in all aspects of their business affairs, from mergers and acquisitions, all stages of capital formation transaction from angel, venture capital, private equity and debt financing. Michael has worked on two large cross-border public company mergers and industry roll-ups, including representing iAnthus Capital Holdings in connection with its all-stock merger with MPX Bioceutical Corp., (the first public-to-public merger in U.S. cannabis history) and Cannex in its merger with 4Front.

