2023 Notable Leaders in Cannabis: Mike Totzke

Mike Totzke

COO, Riv Capital

Mike Totzke managed RIV Capital’s acquisition of Etain, New York’s first women-founded medical cannabis operator. Prior to joining RIV Capital, Mike was instrumental in convincing Scotts Miracle-Gro to invest in the budding cannabis industry. In his current role, Mike is focused on relationship management. This includes managing the relationships with landlords for Etain’s retail dispensaries in New York, relationships with team leads at Etain’s dispensaries, cultivation, and processing locations, and the relationships with local stakeholders in the communities where Etain operates. To support Etain’s growth, Mike oversees the company’s growing and cultivation buildouts in New York and is creating a strong foundation for the company’s next decade of success.