   

2023 Notable Leaders in Cannabis: Morgan Paxhia

Morgan Paxhia

Co-founder & managing director, Poseidon Investment Management

Morgan pioneered one of the first investment firms dedicated to the emerging cannabis and hemp industry. He grew the firm from its two founders to a full-time investment team with a platform of investment offerings. While raising capital early on, Morgan had his bank accounts seized and suffered personal financial ramifications. Despite these setbacks, Morgan has helped fund 79 companies since 2013. Through his extensive travel across the U.S. and Canada, reviewing hundreds of business plans and overseeing many existing cannabis investments, Morgan developed Poseidon’s investment methodology tailored specifically to the business of cannabis. Morgan serves as a board member for several cannabis companies and is an active supporter of The Bay Keepers, an organization focused on keeping the San Francisco watershed clean.

