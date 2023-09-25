2023 Notable Leaders in Cannabis: Nancy Whiteman

Nancy Whiteman

Co-founder & CEO, Wana Brands

Nancy Whiteman co-founded Wana Brands to enhance lives and, as its CEO, has remained steadfast in her mission. In the past year, she expanded Wana into six new states, making Wana’s footprint 15 US states, Puerto Rico, and nine Canadian provinces. She also launched innovative new products, including Wana Optimals Quick Calm, which addresses anxious feelings in 15 minutes through a low-dose formulation. Nancy also inspired Wana’s annual campaign, 4ward20, to fight food insecurity by donating $35,000 across seven states where Wana is sold. In 2021, Nancy completed a $297.5 million transaction with Canopy Growth, giving Canopy 100% membership interest once a triggering event such as federal legalization occurs. Whiteman used $50 million of the proceeds to establish the Wana Brands Foundation.