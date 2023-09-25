   

2023 Notable Leaders in Cannabis: Nancy Whiteman

StaffSeptember 25, 20231min00

Related Articles

2023 NotablesBusinessSpotlight

2023 Notable Leaders in Cannabis: Luna Stower

2023 NotablesBusiness

Introducing the 2023 Notable Leaders in Cannabis

2023 Notables

2023 Notable Leaders in Cannabis: Jason Wild

Nancy Whiteman

Co-founder & CEO, Wana Brands

Nancy Whiteman co-founded Wana Brands to enhance lives and, as its CEO, has remained steadfast in her mission. In the past year, she expanded Wana into six new states, making Wana’s footprint 15 US states, Puerto Rico, and nine Canadian provinces. She also launched innovative new products, including Wana Optimals Quick Calm, which addresses anxious feelings in 15 minutes through a low-dose formulation. Nancy also inspired Wana’s annual campaign, 4ward20, to fight food insecurity by donating $35,000 across seven states where Wana is sold. In 2021, Nancy completed a $297.5 million transaction with Canopy Growth, giving Canopy 100% membership interest once a triggering event such as federal legalization occurs. Whiteman used $50 million of the proceeds to establish the Wana Brands Foundation.

Staff

VIEW ALL POSTS

previous2023 Notable Leaders in Cannabis: John Sullivan

next2023 Notable Leaders in Cannabis: Paul Yau

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Get the latest cannabis news delivered right to your inbox

The Morning Rise

Unpack the industry with the daily cannabis newsletter for business leaders.

 Sign up

About Us

The Green Market Report focuses on the financial news of the rapidly growing cannabis industry. Our target approach filters out the daily noise and does a deep dive into the financial, business and economic side of the cannabis industry. Our team is cultivating the industry’s critical news into one source and providing open source insights and data analysis

READ MORE
Recent Tweets
Company

Get the latest cannabis news delivered right to your inbox

The Morning Rise

Unpack the industry with the daily cannabis newsletter for business leaders.