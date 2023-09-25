   

2023 Notable Leaders in Cannabis: Oludare Odumosu

Oludare Odumosu

CEO, Zelira Therapeutics

As CEO of Zelira Therapeutics, Dr. Oludare Odumosu leads the global biopharmaceutical company in its mission to revolutionize health care by developing and commercializing clinically validated cannabis medicines. Under his guidance, Zelira is advancing the use of cannabinoids as front-line remedies for a variety of conditions where traditional pharmaceuticals have often fallen short. Accomplishments from the past year include: launching Zyraydi B2B technology to create pharma-grade cannabis capsules and tablets for global markets and securing funding to begin its first FDA clinical trials for its HOPE 1 cannabinoid drug for use in patients with autism spectrum disorder. Dr. Odumosu is a World Bank Institute-certified public health professional with global health care translational/clinical/epidemiological research and data management experience.

