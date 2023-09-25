2023 Notable Leaders in Cannabis: Patricia A. Patton

Patricia A. Patton

Founder, Cannabis Business Alliance

Patricia A. Patton is a dedicated wellness practitioner and patient advocate for older adults and baby boomers. For the past seven years, Patricia has utilized her personal journey to discover the role of cannabis in aging gracefully. She uses her CannaBoomer social media platform to build awareness and understanding of how cannabis can play a role in mitigating health issues impacting the aging U.S. population. This journey as a solopreneur in the ancillary cannabis space made her acutely aware that ancillary businesses need a community to support, share resources, amplify voices, and work together to survive this ever-changing market, leading to the launch of the Cannabis Business Alliance in 2021.