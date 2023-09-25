   

2023 Notable Leaders in Cannabis: Patricia A. Patton

StaffSeptember 25, 20231min00

Related Articles

2023 NotablesBusinessSpotlight

2023 Notable Leaders in Cannabis: Luna Stower

2023 NotablesBusiness

Introducing the 2023 Notable Leaders in Cannabis

2023 Notables

2023 Notable Leaders in Cannabis: Jason Wild

Patricia A. Patton

Founder, Cannabis Business Alliance

Patricia A. Patton is a dedicated wellness practitioner and patient advocate for older adults and baby boomers. For the past seven years, Patricia has utilized her personal journey to discover the role of cannabis in aging gracefully. She uses her CannaBoomer social media platform to build awareness and understanding of how cannabis can play a role in mitigating health issues impacting the aging U.S. population. This journey as a solopreneur in the ancillary cannabis space made her acutely aware that ancillary businesses need a community to support, share resources, amplify voices, and work together to survive this ever-changing market, leading to the launch of the Cannabis Business Alliance in 2021.

Staff

VIEW ALL POSTS

previous2023 Notable Leaders in Cannabis: Gia Morón

next2023 Notable Leaders in Cannabis: Crystal Peoples-Stokes

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Get the latest cannabis news delivered right to your inbox

The Morning Rise

Unpack the industry with the daily cannabis newsletter for business leaders.

 Sign up

About Us

The Green Market Report focuses on the financial news of the rapidly growing cannabis industry. Our target approach filters out the daily noise and does a deep dive into the financial, business and economic side of the cannabis industry. Our team is cultivating the industry’s critical news into one source and providing open source insights and data analysis

READ MORE
Recent Tweets
Company

Get the latest cannabis news delivered right to your inbox

The Morning Rise

Unpack the industry with the daily cannabis newsletter for business leaders.