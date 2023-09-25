   

2023 Notable Leaders in Cannabis: Paul Armentano

StaffSeptember 25, 20231min00

Related Articles

2023 NotablesBusinessSpotlight

2023 Notable Leaders in Cannabis: Luna Stower

2023 NotablesBusiness

Introducing the 2023 Notable Leaders in Cannabis

2023 Notables

2023 Notable Leaders in Cannabis: Jason Wild

Paul Armentano

Deputy director, National Organization for the Reform of Marijuana Laws (NORML)

Paul Armentano has worked at NORML in different capacities for nearly three decades. Currently, he is responsible for producing the majority of NORML’s content and messaging, including NORML’s press releases, weekly e-zine, and daily blog posts. He is the primary author of NORML’s reports and factsheets. He also authors dozens of op-eds every year and he is a regular contributor to The Hill and numerous other newspapers and syndication services.

Armentano works closely with politicians and regulators on drafting and enacting marijuana policy reforms, and he frequently represents NORML as a speaker at legal and academic seminars. In November, he was among the lead witnesses at the federal hearing, “Developments in State Cannabis Laws and Bipartisan Cannabis Reforms at the Federal Level.” Paul also served on the faculty of Oaksterdam University for the better part of the past 15 years.

Staff

VIEW ALL POSTS

previous2023 Notable Leaders in Cannabis: Paul Botto

next2023 Notable Leaders in Cannabis: Wendy Berger

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Get the latest cannabis news delivered right to your inbox

The Morning Rise

Unpack the industry with the daily cannabis newsletter for business leaders.

 Sign up

About Us

The Green Market Report focuses on the financial news of the rapidly growing cannabis industry. Our target approach filters out the daily noise and does a deep dive into the financial, business and economic side of the cannabis industry. Our team is cultivating the industry’s critical news into one source and providing open source insights and data analysis

READ MORE
Recent Tweets
Company

Get the latest cannabis news delivered right to your inbox

The Morning Rise

Unpack the industry with the daily cannabis newsletter for business leaders.