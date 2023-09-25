2023 Notable Leaders in Cannabis: Paul Armentano

Paul Armentano

Deputy director, National Organization for the Reform of Marijuana Laws (NORML)

Paul Armentano has worked at NORML in different capacities for nearly three decades. Currently, he is responsible for producing the majority of NORML’s content and messaging, including NORML’s press releases, weekly e-zine, and daily blog posts. He is the primary author of NORML’s reports and factsheets. He also authors dozens of op-eds every year and he is a regular contributor to The Hill and numerous other newspapers and syndication services.

Armentano works closely with politicians and regulators on drafting and enacting marijuana policy reforms, and he frequently represents NORML as a speaker at legal and academic seminars. In November, he was among the lead witnesses at the federal hearing, “Developments in State Cannabis Laws and Bipartisan Cannabis Reforms at the Federal Level.” Paul also served on the faculty of Oaksterdam University for the better part of the past 15 years.