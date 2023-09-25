2023 Notable Leaders in Cannabis: Paul Botto

Paul Botto

Co-founder & president, Lucid Green

Paul co-founded Lucid Green in 2018 alongside Larry Levy, to solve longstanding cannabis supply chain issues. Under his leadership, Lucid Green experienced double-digit growth by every metric in 2022. He began the retail side of their B2B supply chain tech offering in 2023 and onboarded some of the largest retailers in California, Maryland, Michigan, and Nevada. He is the mastermind behind finding the market fit in one of the most challenging markets in the industry – California – by working with 94% of brands, distributors, manufacturers, and retailers. Paul is on advisory boards for IDFund, Covestec, and HeadSet Sports. He also is a USA Hockey Certified Coach and coaches various teams in New England.