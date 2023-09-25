   

2023 Notable Leaders in Cannabis: Paul Yau

September 25, 2023

Paul Yau

CEO, Union Square Travel Agency: A Cannabis Store

Paul Yau is the co-founder and CEO of Union Square Travel Agency, New York City’s first public-private partnership to develop, own, and operate an adult-use dispensary. Paul was responsible for developing the partnership with The Doe Fund, a leading not-for-profit that is the licensee behind USQTA. As the private sector partner, Paul was the driving force behind winning one of the state’s first dispensary licenses, assembling the management team, locating and negotiating real estate, capital raising, and ultimately opening the dispensary.

Paul is also a member of the New York Chapter of Asian-Americans in Cannabis and a supporter of Shatterproof, a nonprofit helping eradicate the stigma of addiction.

