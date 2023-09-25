   

2023 Notable Leaders in Cannabis: Perry Salzhauer

StaffSeptember 25, 20231min00

Related Articles

2023 NotablesBusinessSpotlight

2023 Notable Leaders in Cannabis: Luna Stower

2023 NotablesBusiness

Introducing the 2023 Notable Leaders in Cannabis

2023 Notables

2023 Notable Leaders in Cannabis: Jason Wild

Perry Salzhauer

Co-chair of the Cannabis Industry Group, McGlinchey Stafford PLLC

Perry Salzhauer is known as a leading advocate for high standards among lawyers working in the cannabis industry. He was a member of the executive committee of the Cannabis Law Section of the Oregon State Bar from its inception. In his role as chairperson there, Perry was responsible for overseeing the planning and execution of the inaugural Pacific Northwest Cannabis Law Institute. Through his work and advocacy within the legal community, Perry has played a significant role in legitimizing the practice of cannabis law among attorneys in more traditional practice areas. Perry was a founding partner of Green Light Law Group, a chambers-ranked boutique cannabis law firm. He represents operators, investors, and ancillary businesses at various stages, from start-up to exit.

Staff

VIEW ALL POSTS

previous2023 Notable Leaders in Cannabis: Ankur Rungta

next2023 Notable Leaders in Cannabis: Kim Sanchez Rael

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Get the latest cannabis news delivered right to your inbox

The Morning Rise

Unpack the industry with the daily cannabis newsletter for business leaders.

 Sign up

About Us

The Green Market Report focuses on the financial news of the rapidly growing cannabis industry. Our target approach filters out the daily noise and does a deep dive into the financial, business and economic side of the cannabis industry. Our team is cultivating the industry’s critical news into one source and providing open source insights and data analysis

READ MORE
Recent Tweets
Company

Get the latest cannabis news delivered right to your inbox

The Morning Rise

Unpack the industry with the daily cannabis newsletter for business leaders.