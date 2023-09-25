2023 Notable Leaders in Cannabis: Perry Salzhauer

Perry Salzhauer

Co-chair of the Cannabis Industry Group, McGlinchey Stafford PLLC

Perry Salzhauer is known as a leading advocate for high standards among lawyers working in the cannabis industry. He was a member of the executive committee of the Cannabis Law Section of the Oregon State Bar from its inception. In his role as chairperson there, Perry was responsible for overseeing the planning and execution of the inaugural Pacific Northwest Cannabis Law Institute. Through his work and advocacy within the legal community, Perry has played a significant role in legitimizing the practice of cannabis law among attorneys in more traditional practice areas. Perry was a founding partner of Green Light Law Group, a chambers-ranked boutique cannabis law firm. He represents operators, investors, and ancillary businesses at various stages, from start-up to exit.