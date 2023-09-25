   

2023 Notable Leaders in Cannabis: Ricardo Baca

September 25, 2023

Ricardo Baca

Founder & CEO, Grasslands: A Journalism-Minded Agency

Ricardo Baca takes a hands-on approach to his role as CEO and founder of Grasslands. He is accountable for operational leadership, client relationship building, and expanding the agency’s marketing and PR services. Additionally, he mentors team members, is heavily involved in planning and execution for the agency’s event marketing program and participates in DEI initiatives, including the Grasslands Culture Club.

Ricardo is also a multi-time thought leadership speaker at SXSW and TEDx. He is a current, two-year member of the board of directors for Colorado Public Radio, and in 2022, he co-founded Biome: A Queen City Biennial, a two-year exhibition of work by diverse Colorado artists. In 2023, the Colorado governor appointed Ricardo to the state’s first-ever Natural Medicine Advisory Board to contribute to policy development around the state’s burgeoning regulatory framework for psychedelics use.

