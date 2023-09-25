   

2023 Notable Leaders in Cannabis: Robert Hoban

StaffSeptember 25, 20231min00

Related Articles

2023 NotablesBusinessSpotlight

2023 Notable Leaders in Cannabis: Luna Stower

2023 NotablesBusiness

Introducing the 2023 Notable Leaders in Cannabis

2023 Notables

2023 Notable Leaders in Cannabis: Jason Wild

Robert Hoban

Member, Clark Hill PLC

As co-chair of Clark Hill’s Cannabis Industry Group, Robert Hoban leads the world’s largest multidisciplinary cannabis legal team with more than 400 clients and 65 attorneys, while serving as managing member of the firm’s Denver office. He oversees mergers and acquisitions, contracts, intellectual property, banking regulations, corporate restructuring, distressed workouts, licensing, employment, fulfillment, purchase orders, tax advisory, real estate, government relations, and purchase agreements – likely the broadest array of experience in cannabis law. Bob has drafted laws, regulations, and policies for more than 35 countries and multiple U.S. jurisdictions and speaks annually at the United Nations’ Committee on Narcotic Drugs. He also serves on the boards of several cannabis companies and advocacy organizations around the globe.

Staff

VIEW ALL POSTS

previous2023 Notable Leaders in Cannabis: Scott Greiper

next2023 Notable Leaders in Cannabis: Sara Gullickson

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Get the latest cannabis news delivered right to your inbox

The Morning Rise

Unpack the industry with the daily cannabis newsletter for business leaders.

 Sign up

About Us

The Green Market Report focuses on the financial news of the rapidly growing cannabis industry. Our target approach filters out the daily noise and does a deep dive into the financial, business and economic side of the cannabis industry. Our team is cultivating the industry’s critical news into one source and providing open source insights and data analysis

READ MORE
Recent Tweets
Company

Get the latest cannabis news delivered right to your inbox

The Morning Rise

Unpack the industry with the daily cannabis newsletter for business leaders.