2023 Notable Leaders in Cannabis: Robert Hoban

Robert Hoban

Member, Clark Hill PLC

As co-chair of Clark Hill’s Cannabis Industry Group, Robert Hoban leads the world’s largest multidisciplinary cannabis legal team with more than 400 clients and 65 attorneys, while serving as managing member of the firm’s Denver office. He oversees mergers and acquisitions, contracts, intellectual property, banking regulations, corporate restructuring, distressed workouts, licensing, employment, fulfillment, purchase orders, tax advisory, real estate, government relations, and purchase agreements – likely the broadest array of experience in cannabis law. Bob has drafted laws, regulations, and policies for more than 35 countries and multiple U.S. jurisdictions and speaks annually at the United Nations’ Committee on Narcotic Drugs. He also serves on the boards of several cannabis companies and advocacy organizations around the globe.