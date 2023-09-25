2023 Notable Leaders in Cannabis: Roger Brown

Roger Brown

President, ACS Laboratory

Roger Brown co-founded Florida’s first cannabis testing lab, ACS Laboratory, in 2016. ACS has grown to become the largest third-party testing and compliance lab for cannabis and hemp in the Eastern U.S. With extensive expertise in high-complexity laboratory tests, ACS has developed unique testing methods for cannabis, hemp and mushrooms. ACS is accredited with ISO/IEC 17025:2017 and CLIA certifications, as well as a DEA license.

From 2019-2022, ACS achieved 82 cumulative Emerald Test Badges, the highest among U.S. laboratories. In 2022, ACS launched the National Hemp Testing Panel – the most comprehensive national hemp testing panel in the industry. ACS has been working through its DEA license on a method to test mushrooms to help fuel research studies and pre-clinical trials to prove their efficacy for conditions such as PTSD and depression.