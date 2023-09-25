2023 Notable Leaders in Cannabis: Sara Gullickson

Sara Gullickson

Founder & CEO, The Cannabis Business Advisors

Sara Gullickson holds multiple cannabis licenses that are minority or women-owned. Her responsibilities encompass strategic guidance for cannabis license applicants and current license holders through all stages of growth and business. Her expertise includes identifying new opportunities, implementing traditional business strategies in progressive markets, and consulting internationally. At The Cannabis Business Advisors, Sara leads a team of experienced consultants offering comprehensive services such as application and licensing preparation, operational analysis, merger and acquisition support, policy and procedures, exit strategy guidance, and business development planning. Alongside her role at The Cannabis Business Advisors, Sara leverages her expertise and influence to advocate for social equity, diversity, and inclusion in the cannabis industry.