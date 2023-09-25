2023 Notable Leaders in Cannabis: Sarah Gersten

Sarah Gersten

Executive director & general counsel, Last Prisoner Project

Sarah Gersten leads Last Prisoner Project’s mission by working closely with the board of directors on strategic decisions, fundraising, and increasing the overall visibility of the organization. She develops resources to ensure the financial health of the organization and manages the planning and operation of the annual budget. In Last Prisoner Project’s first full year of operations, Sarah helped to successfully secure the release of Michael Thompson and Richard Delisi, two of the longest-serving drug offenders in the U.S. who have now both gone on to become successful advocates in their reentry. Sarah launched the Cannabis Justice Initiative in conjunction with the National Association of Criminal Defense Lawyers, the largest pro bono effort in the nation for individuals incarcerated for cannabis offenses that has already resulted in the release of 125 constituents.