2023 Notable Leaders in Cannabis: Scott Greiper

Scott Greiper

Founder & president, Viridian Capital Advisors

Scott Greiper founded Viridian Capital Advisors in June 2014 as the first FINRA-affiliated financial advisory and M&A firm in the burgeoning U.S. cannabis sector. Scott brought a tremendous amount of advisory and investment banking experience to the cannabis industry, and perhaps more importantly, faith and vision for what the industry could become. In 2016-17, Viridian was engaged to advise and finance what was then one of the two largest and oldest licensed medical cannabis companies in Israel. This experience opened Scott’s eyes to the truly impactful sector in the cannabis industry, health care and biotech. Since then, Viridian has supported veterans in need of cannabis therapy for PTSD.