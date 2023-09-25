   

2023 Notable Leaders in Cannabis: Scott Greiper

StaffSeptember 25, 20231min00

Related Articles

2023 NotablesBusinessSpotlight

2023 Notable Leaders in Cannabis: Luna Stower

2023 NotablesBusiness

Introducing the 2023 Notable Leaders in Cannabis

2023 Notables

2023 Notable Leaders in Cannabis: Jason Wild

Scott Greiper

Founder & president, Viridian Capital Advisors

Scott Greiper founded Viridian Capital Advisors in June 2014 as the first FINRA-affiliated financial advisory and M&A firm in the burgeoning U.S. cannabis sector. Scott brought a tremendous amount of advisory and investment banking experience to the cannabis industry, and perhaps more importantly, faith and vision for what the industry could become. In 2016-17, Viridian was engaged to advise and finance what was then one of the two largest and oldest licensed medical cannabis companies in Israel. This experience opened Scott’s eyes to the truly impactful sector in the cannabis industry, health care and biotech. Since then, Viridian has supported veterans in need of cannabis therapy for PTSD.

Staff

VIEW ALL POSTS

previous2023 Notable Leaders in Cannabis: Bob Gunn

next2023 Notable Leaders in Cannabis: Robert Hoban

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Get the latest cannabis news delivered right to your inbox

The Morning Rise

Unpack the industry with the daily cannabis newsletter for business leaders.

 Sign up

About Us

The Green Market Report focuses on the financial news of the rapidly growing cannabis industry. Our target approach filters out the daily noise and does a deep dive into the financial, business and economic side of the cannabis industry. Our team is cultivating the industry’s critical news into one source and providing open source insights and data analysis

READ MORE
Recent Tweets
Company

Get the latest cannabis news delivered right to your inbox

The Morning Rise

Unpack the industry with the daily cannabis newsletter for business leaders.