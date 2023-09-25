   

2023 Notable Leaders in Cannabis: Shayda Torabi

Shayda Torabi

Co-founder & CEO, RESTART

Shayda Torabi was one of the first licensees in Texas to open a retail operation and is one of the longest standing – no small feat in the state’s challenging environment. Shayda is a very public facing figure, helping to educate not only consumers but the community. She has also been recognized as a top cannabis influencer and educator by the Texas Hemp Awards. Shayda lobbied in Washington, D.C. last year on behalf of the national hemp industry and currently is involved in Texas’ 88th legislative session. Shayda is the president and an executive board member of the Texas Hemp Coalition, and she also sits on the board of Lake Superior State University, helping advise on their cannabis curriculum.

