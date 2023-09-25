   

2023 Notable Leaders in Cannabis: Socrates Rosenfeld

September 25, 2023

Socrates Rosenfeld

Co-founder & CEO, Jane Technologies

As CEO and Co-Founder of Jane Technologies, Socrates Rosenfeld leads a team of more than 200 employees in developing solutions that propel Jane’s dispensary partners into the next generation of shopping. Over the last year, Jane processed more than 35 million orders, equal to about $4 billion in gross merchandise value. In 2021, Jane secured $100 million in funding, further solidifying its position in revolutionizing the cannabis industry. Jane is a trusted partner for more than 2,500 dispensaries and brands and facilitates roughly 30% of all legal cannabis digital transactions in the U.S.

