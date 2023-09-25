2023 Notable Leaders in Cannabis: Sundie Seefried

Sundie Seefried

Founder & CEO, Safe Harbor Financial

Sundie Seefried founded Safe Harbor in 2015 because she saw how unsafe cannabis and banking was in Colorado. Sundie has grown Safe Harbor into the leading provider for access to banking and financial services in the cannabis industry, with processing depository activity for more than 1,000 clients in more than 40 states. Since its inception, Safe Harbor has processed nearly $20 billion in cannabis deposit activity. Sundie regularly provides cannabis banking education to legislators, regulators, attorneys generals, state officials, and financial institutions. She sets standards in the banking world that remain relevant in the banking industry nationally across both banks and credit unions. In 2022, she took SHF public on the Nasdaq.

Sundie established the Partner Colorado Foundation in 2005 to fund educational scholarships and support local organizations. In addition, she spent two decades helping to establish two orphanages in South Africa.