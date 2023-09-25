2023 Notable Leaders in Cannabis: Tracee McAfee

Tracee McAfee

CEO, Cryo Cure

As one of few female CEOs in cultivation, Tracee McAfee has been a fearless leader and trailblazer in a notoriously difficult sector of a notoriously difficult industry. Securing a patent on the Cryo Cure process is one of the biggest achievements she’s landed in the last five years, further cementing her legitimacy and rightful position as a leader in the cannabis space. Tracee is the face of Cryo Cure, educating the cannabis industry on the differences between flower that has undergone the patented Cryo Cure process and freeze-dried flower. Tracee is a passionate supporter of the Last Prisoner Project and of initiatives that encourage civic education and practical life-skills for kids.