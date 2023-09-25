2023 Notable Leaders in Cannabis: Troy Datcher

Troy Datcher

CEO & chairman, The Parent Company

In 2021, Troy made history as the first Black CEO of a publicly traded cannabis company. As CEO, he faced the industry’s toughest challenges and successfully repositioned the organization, adapting to California’s ever-changing market conditions. He created TPCO’s Social Equity Ventures fund and Brand Success Program this year. The fund aims to support entrepreneurs of color in the industry and received $10 million in initial funding. The BSP provides minority-owned brands with guaranteed shelf space and individualized mentorship from the Company’s various teams. To date, the program has generated almost $300,000 in product sold. Troy also serves as the foundation chair for the East Oakland Youth Development Center, a board member of The Clorox Foundation, and on the alumni board of Gettysburg College.