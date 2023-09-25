   

2023 Notable Leaders in Cannabis: Troy Datcher

StaffSeptember 25, 20231min00

Related Articles

2023 NotablesBusinessSpotlight

2023 Notable Leaders in Cannabis: Luna Stower

2023 NotablesBusiness

Introducing the 2023 Notable Leaders in Cannabis

2023 Notables

2023 Notable Leaders in Cannabis: Jason Wild

Troy Datcher

CEO & chairman, The Parent Company

In 2021, Troy made history as the first Black CEO of a publicly traded cannabis company. As CEO, he faced the industry’s toughest challenges and successfully repositioned the organization, adapting to California’s ever-changing market conditions. He created TPCO’s Social Equity Ventures fund and Brand Success Program this year. The fund aims to support entrepreneurs of color in the industry and received $10 million in initial funding. The BSP provides minority-owned brands with guaranteed shelf space and individualized mentorship from the Company’s various teams. To date, the program has generated almost $300,000 in product sold. Troy also serves as the foundation chair for the East Oakland Youth Development Center, a board member of The Clorox Foundation, and on the alumni board of Gettysburg College.

Staff

VIEW ALL POSTS

previous2023 Notable Leaders in Cannabis: Brett Gelfand

next2023 Notable Leaders in Cannabis: Jake Bullock

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Get the latest cannabis news delivered right to your inbox

The Morning Rise

Unpack the industry with the daily cannabis newsletter for business leaders.

 Sign up

About Us

The Green Market Report focuses on the financial news of the rapidly growing cannabis industry. Our target approach filters out the daily noise and does a deep dive into the financial, business and economic side of the cannabis industry. Our team is cultivating the industry’s critical news into one source and providing open source insights and data analysis

READ MORE
Recent Tweets
Company

Get the latest cannabis news delivered right to your inbox

The Morning Rise

Unpack the industry with the daily cannabis newsletter for business leaders.