   

2023 Notable Leaders in Cannabis: Wendy Berger

Wendy Berger

Founder & CEO, WBS Equities LLC

During her illustrious career, Wendy Berger helped co-found and has invested in five cannabis brands founded and led by women and one dispensary owned by a woman of color. She also mentors 15 women founders and CEOs of cannabis companies. On top of all that, she serves on the board of directors and is chair of the compensation committee for Green Thumb Industries and co-founded Illinois Women in Cannabis. Wendy’s civic leadership is deep and broad-based and includes service on the boards of the Chicago Public Library Foundation, Secure Community Network, TEDx Midwest, The Standard Club of Chicago, and the Jewish Federation/Jewish United Fund of Chicago.

