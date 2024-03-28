22nd Century to split stock after cannabis, hemp exits

North Carolina-based 22nd Century Group Inc. (Nasdaq: XXII) announced its fourth-quarter financial results ending Dec. 31, 2023, showing a decline in revenue as losses continue to rise.

Management also said it plans to execute a 1-for-16 reverse stock split on April 2 in order to meet the Nasdaq’s minimum bid price requirement.

The company, which makes reduced-nicotine tobacco products, reported fourth-quarter revenues of $7.4 million, down from $10 million in the same period a year earlier. The gross loss widened to $7.8 million, significantly affected by a one-time inventory write-down of $7.9 million.

Operating expenses fell to $6.4 million in the fourth quarter from $10.2 million in the same period the previous year. The company attributed the reduction to its strategic refocusing and cost-cutting measures, including the exit from its hemp/cannabis business lines.

22nd Century recorded an operating loss of $14.2 million for the quarter. The net loss grew to $22.1 million, or $0.66 per share, from $11.1 million, or $0.77 per share, in the fourth quarter of 2022.

“Our turnaround is progressing rapidly, after restructuring a significant portion of the business over the last 120 days as part of our mandate to produce stronger future financial results,” CEO and chairman Larry Firestone said in a statement.

“Most importantly, cash use has declined rapidly, from a peak run rate of approximately $15 million a quarter last year to less than $4 million projected in the first quarter of 2024, with continued sequential improvement expected in each quarter throughout 2024 as we move further from prior period cash obligations.

The company’s financials showed $2.1 million in cash and cash equivalents at the end of 2023. It has managed to reduce its long-term debt to $8.1 million, with short-term debt reported at $5.8 million.

22nd Century said it is focusing on expanding the market presence of its VLN cigarettes, which contain very low nicotine levels. These products are now available in more than 5,100 retail locations across 26 states.

The company’s leadership emphasizes ongoing efforts to enhance its contract manufacturing sector and the sales of its VLN products as part of its strategy for financial stabilization and growth.