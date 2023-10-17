   

4Front Secures $10 Million Credit Facility

Debra BorchardtOctober 17, 20233min00

Related Articles

BusinessPublic

Pervasip 2023 Losses Mount to $1.4 Million in Q3

Business

New York Adds Two Weeks to Cannabis Licensing Window After Being Inundated

BusinessPublic

Avant Posts Solid Q3, Provides Israel Update

After the markets closed on Monday, 4Front Ventures Corp. (CSE: FFNT) (OTCQX: FFNTF) announced that it had entered into a $10 million senior secured credit facility agreement with ALT Debt II, LP (the “Lender”), an affiliate of Altmore Capital. The company said that the money will be disbursed in two tranches and is committed to building out its retail operations in Illinois in connection with the imminent launch of its new cultivation and processing facility in Matteson.

“This additional capital will fuel our efforts to establish 4Front as a state leader across both our retail and wholesale channels in Illinois and position our operations for long-term, sustainable growth,” said Leo Gontmakher, Chief Executive Officer of 4Front. “With our new flagship facility in Matteson anticipated to power up before the end of the year, ramping up our retail operations will support a more than fourfold expansion of our production capacity in the state over the next twelve months. We currently have two Mission dispensaries in operation, and our goal is to have our full slate of 10 retail stores before the end of 2024. This funding represents an exciting next step in that direction. Matteson’s enhanced capacity, combined with the expansion of our dispensary network to 10 stores, has the potential to profitably double total Company sales.”

The outstanding principal of the Credit Facility will bear simple interest at a rate per annum equal to the greater of the WSJ Prime Rate plus 7% and 15.5%, payable monthly (principal payments postponed until six months after funding). Provided the company extends the maturity of certain other subordinated debt, the maturity date of the Credit Facility will be September 30, 2026.

Last week, 4Front did announced that it agreed to issue 1,283,425 subordinate voting share purchase warrants to the lender of a previously entered promissory note purchase agreement. The lender agreed to extend the maturity date of its loan, which has a principal amount of $2 million with a payment of an extension fee of C$65,000, which is payable in Warrants.

4Front reported its second-quarter earnings in August with revenues rising slightly along with the company’s net losses. At the time, 4Front said it was leaving the California market and turning its focus on Illinois. With the addition of a credit cushion, the company will be on its way to increasing its reach in Illinois.

Debra Borchardt

Debra Borchardt is the Co-Founder, and Executive Editor of GMR. She has covered the cannabis industry for several years at Forbes, Seeking Alpha and TheStreet. Prior to becoming a financial journalist, Debra was a Vice President at Bear Stearns where she held a Series 7 and Registered Investment Advisor license. Debra has a Master's degree in Business Journalism from New York University.

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousAvant Posts Solid Q3, Provides Israel Update

nextNew York Adds Two Weeks to Cannabis Licensing Window After Being Inundated

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Get the latest cannabis news delivered right to your inbox

The Morning Rise

Unpack the industry with the daily cannabis newsletter for business leaders.

 Sign up

About Us

The Green Market Report focuses on the financial news of the rapidly growing cannabis industry. Our target approach filters out the daily noise and does a deep dive into the financial, business and economic side of the cannabis industry. Our team is cultivating the industry’s critical news into one source and providing open source insights and data analysis

READ MORE
Recent Tweets
Company

Get the latest cannabis news delivered right to your inbox

The Morning Rise

Unpack the industry with the daily cannabis newsletter for business leaders.