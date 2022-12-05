   

FundCanna

A Rhode Island Grower Won a Cannabis Competition, the State Fined it $10,000

Adam JacksonDecember 5, 20222min2100

Related Articles

BusinessDaily Hit

The Daily Hit: December 5, 2022

BusinessEdibles

Minnesota Regulators Sue Edibles Companies Over Potency, Product Violations

BusinessPublic

Survey: Cannabis-Based Medicine Epidiolex Works ‘Across Age Groups’

A cautionary tale for businesses about cannabis transportation.

As Rhode Island commenced adult-use sales last week, growers will look to compete against those vying for cultivation notoriety. However, one operator’s experience serves as a reminder for those operating in the nascent market.

The state told Rhode Island-based cultivator Mammoth Inc. that it has to cough up $10,000 after the grower took home the top prize in March for a THC flower strain at the New England Cannabis Convention (NECANN).

The issue? The competition took place at the Hynes Convention Center in Boston – across the state border. The state’s Office of Cannabis Regulation eventually caught wind of the development after the company posted the win on its Instagram page.

The fine was to be paid in four installments over a nine-month period, with the second payment due at the end of this month.

The enforcement serves as a cautionary tale for businesses looking to subvert the still-current federal prohibition of transporting cannabis product across state lines.

In a September document, regulators stated that Mammoth transported 28 one-gram samples across state lines to be entered into the competition nearly a month prior.

The company’s attorney, Lisa Holley, told NBC 10 WJAR that the company had a booth at the convention but did not sign up for the competition itself, contending that there is no evidence that points to Mammoth as the party that transported the product to Massachusetts.

“They accepted it. That’s what they did wrong,” Holley told the outlet, adding that Mammoth believes someone entered its cannabis in the competition because they liked the product.

Post Views: 210

Adam Jackson

Adam Jackson covers the cannabis industry for The Green Market Report. He previously covered the Missouri statehouse for The Columbia Missourian and has written for The Missouri Independent. He most recently covered retail, restaurants, and other consumer companies for Bloomberg Business News. You can find him on Twitter @adam_sjackson and email him at adam.jackson@crain.com.

VIEW ALL POSTS

FundCanna

previousMinnesota Regulators Sue Edibles Companies Over Potency, Product Violations

nextThe Daily Hit: December 5, 2022

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Choose Your News

Subscribe to the Green Market Report newsletter that gives you original content delivered straight to your inbox.

 Subscribe

By continuing I agree to your Privacy Policy and consent to receive relevant newsletters and other email communications on events, editorial features, and special partner offers from Green Market Report. I can unsubscribe or change my email preferences at any time.

About Us

The Green Market Report focuses on the financial news of the rapidly growing cannabis industry. Our target approach filters out the daily noise and does a deep dive into the financial, business and economic side of the cannabis industry. Our team is cultivating the industry’s critical news into one source and providing open source insights and data analysis

READ MORE
Recent Tweets
@GreenMarketRpt – 2 hours

The Daily Hit: December 5, 2022

@GreenMarketRpt – 2 hours

A Rhode Island Grower Won a Cannabis Competition, the State Fined it $10,000

@GreenMarketRpt – 3 hours

Minnesota Regulators Sue Edibles Companies Over Potency, Product Violations

Company
Back to Top

Choose Your News

Subscribe to the Green Market Report newsletter that gives you original content delivered straight to your inbox.

 Subscribe

By continuing I agree to your Privacy Policy and consent to receive relevant newsletters and other email communications on events, editorial features, and special partner offers from Green Market Report. I can unsubscribe or change my email preferences at any time.