About Last Night at Happy Camp

StaffOctober 28, 20221min1220

The New York night life scene for cannabis is heating up even though the adult-use program has yet to be defined. Those in the cannabis industry like to party and go out. That was evident at last night’s Happy Camp hosted by Humble Bloom. Located deep in Greenwich Village, the space was filled with some cannabis vendors and featured DJ’s, live music and art. We had a chance to check it out and it was so much fun. We look forward to going to more of these events and sharing them with our audience.

IMG_3757
IMG_3740
IMG_3749
IMG_3752
IMG_3733
IMG_3744
IMG_3735
IMG_3747
IMG_3741
IMG_3742
IMG_3745
IMG_3748
IMG_3755
IMG_3736
IMG_3737


Staff

