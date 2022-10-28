About Last Night at Happy Camp

The New York night life scene for cannabis is heating up even though the adult-use program has yet to be defined. Those in the cannabis industry like to party and go out. That was evident at last night’s Happy Camp hosted by Humble Bloom. Located deep in Greenwich Village, the space was filled with some cannabis vendors and featured DJ’s, live music and art. We had a chance to check it out and it was so much fun. We look forward to going to more of these events and sharing them with our audience.