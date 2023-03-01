   

Acquisitions, Expansion Boost Marimed's 2022 Financial Results

StaffMarch 1, 20233min2160

Related Articles

BusinessDaily Hit

Daily Hit: March 1, 2023

BusinessPublic

Cowen Will No Longer Cover the Cannabis Sector

BusinessPublic

Grown Rogue Nearly Doubles Revenue in 2022

The company plans "significant" increases to headcount in 2023.

Marimed Inc. (CSE: MRMD) (OTCQX: MRMD) saw revenue climb 10% in 2022, despite headwinds that have other cannabis companies struggling to keep their heads above water.

In the company’s latest earnings report, for the year ended Dec. 31, 2022, Marimed reported that sales for the year increased to $134 million, compared with $121.5 million the prior year. Net income nearly doubled to $13.5 million in 2022 from $7.2 million the previous year.

“Headwinds continued to challenge the industry, and the economy impacted consumer spending, yet MariMed delivered strong financial results, including positive cash flows from operations for the third consecutive year,” CEO Jon Levine said. “Our balance sheet strength, coupled with our outstanding retail and wholesale operations, high-quality and innovative product portfolio, and exceptional customer service, should fuel accelerated growth in 2023 and beyond.”

For the fourth quarter, sales were up 15% year-over-year to $35.8 million. Marimed recorded net income of $4.8 million in the period, compared with a net loss of $6.4 million a year ago.

The company forecast revenue in excess of $150 million for 2023, driven in part by continuing the acquisition activity its already engaged in this year. Marimed management noted in a news release that it expects to open four new dispensaries by year end: one each in Illinois and Ohio and two in Massachusetts.

Marimed also anticipates opening new wholesale facilities in Illinois and Missouri. The company hopes to buck the industry trend of layoffs with “significant increases to its headcount in 2023 ahead of these new and expanded assets coming online.”

The company obtained $35 million via a secured credit facility with Chicago Atlantic as the lead lender. The funding is critical to support Marimed’s continued expansion plans, as the company had just $9.7 million in cash and cash equivalents at the end of a year that started with $29.7 million on hand.

Post Views: 216

Staff

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousCowen Will No Longer Cover the Cannabis Sector

nextDaily Hit: March 1, 2023

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Choose Your News

Subscribe to the Green Market Report newsletter that gives you original content delivered straight to your inbox.

 Subscribe

By continuing I agree to your Privacy Policy and consent to receive relevant newsletters and other email communications on events, editorial features, and special partner offers from Green Market Report. I can unsubscribe or change my email preferences at any time.

About Us

The Green Market Report focuses on the financial news of the rapidly growing cannabis industry. Our target approach filters out the daily noise and does a deep dive into the financial, business and economic side of the cannabis industry. Our team is cultivating the industry’s critical news into one source and providing open source insights and data analysis

READ MORE
Recent Tweets
@GreenMarketRpt – 2 hours

Daily Hit: March 1, 2023

@GreenMarketRpt – 3 hours

Acquisitions, Expansion Boost Marimed’s 2022 Financial Results

@GreenMarketRpt – 6 hours

what she said….

Company
Back to Top

Choose Your News

Subscribe to the Green Market Report newsletter that gives you original content delivered straight to your inbox.

 Subscribe

By continuing I agree to your Privacy Policy and consent to receive relevant newsletters and other email communications on events, editorial features, and special partner offers from Green Market Report. I can unsubscribe or change my email preferences at any time.