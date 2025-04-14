Advanced Flower Capital fires back at Justice Grown group

The legal battle between Advanced Flower Capital and the founders of Justice Grown, also known as Justice Cannabis Co., is heating up. AFC, also once known as AFC Gamma, filed a complaint last week in the Southern District of New York court accusing the founders, who are also lawyers, of engaging in racketeering in connection with the loans for the company’s Pennsylvania and New Jersey facilities.

Founders Jon Loevy and Michael Kanovitz co-own Justice Grown and its subsidiaries. Loevy is a founding member of Loevy & Loevy, a well-known civil rights legal firm, while Kanovitz is a partner in the firm.

Last month, Green Market Report wrote about the original case, in which Justice accused its chief restructuring officer, Tim Bossidy, of sabotaging the company to allow AFC – Justice Grown’s lender – to take it over.

Kanovitz and Loevy told Law360 in a statement Thursday: “This is a phony case invented by AFC’s management in retaliation for our Bossidy lawsuit, filed last month, showing AFC’s $250 million malfeasance. AFC’s stock is down almost 50% since then and the managers are desperate to falsely discredit us and spin the dire situation to their investors.”

AFC’s complaint

AFC’s complaint states that the Justice founders “engaged in a pattern of fraudulent and deceitful conduct to induce AFC to lend Justice Grown more and more money for construction of cannabis facilities while instead using the money to line their own pockets and prop up other business ventures, hiding Justice Grown’s continual defaults under the loan agreement, and denying AFC access to sufficient collateral for that loan.”

AFC claims that the founders made misleading statements to it, including in loan documents, compliance certificates and draw requests. The company alleges that these false and misleading statements were crimes of mail or wire fraud.

AFC also say that Justice made the misleading statements to keep the funds flowing. The lender also says in its complaint that it would have loaned less money to Justice had it known the true financial picture of the company and that it is unlikely to be repaid.

As soon as the ink dried

Justice’s lawsuit picked up after the company’s restructuring plans took hold. It didn’t go into detail on the company’s struggles that placed it in a financial bind.

AFC’s case starts when it entered into a credit agreement with Justice in April 2021. AFC agreed to lend $46.15 million to finance the construction of Justice Grown’s cultivation and processing sites and dispensaries in New Jersey. According to the case, Loevy and Kanovitz personally guaranteed the borrowers’ obligations.

By September 2021, AFC said it amended the agreement to include funding for the construction of cultivation and processing sites and dispensaries in Pennsylvania. The case states:

Problems began as soon as the ink dried. The JG Borrowers defaulted on the Credit Agreement multiple times—failing to use funds as required, transferring assets to other Loevy and Kanovitz-owned entities that were not parties to the Credit Agreement, failing to meet the financial covenants, and accruing substantial unauthorized liabilities.

AFC said that, under the credit agreements, Justice experienced several default events – a point Justice countered as untrue. Some of those issues included failure to meet the agreement’s minimum adjusted EBITDA, free cash flow, total leverage ratio, fixed charge coverage ratio and net income financial covenants. The case details multiple amendments to the loans over repayment plans and the company’s inability to deliver timely financial statements.

AFC also alleges that the money lent for the New Jersey and Pennsylvania projects was instead shifted around to other various holdings and that Loevy and Kanovitz had hidden potential assets that could be considered collateral for the loans. AFC described the situation as failing subsidiaries playing musical chairs with the lender’s cash.

AFC alleges that the founders transferred nearly $20 million from these accounts to other Loevy and Kanovitz-owned entities, including Justice Grown entities located in California, Illinois, Massachusetts and Michigan, and a management company in which Loevy and Kanovitz own nearly 90% of the equity interest.

In addition to the shifting of funds, AFC claims that Justice failed to pay vendors, contractors and taxes, leading to significant losses and liabilities to AFC.

AFC also claims that the Justice group tried not to disclose its participation in other assets that could be considered collateral. This included Illinois-based Botavi Wellness, Missouri-based Growing Jobs, Ohio-based Healing Through Cannabis and Oakland-based TC Applico.

Project fails

AFC claims that without the intended funds, the Pennsylvania project “rotted on the vine, accruing millions in unpaid taxes and liabilities and suffering repeated setbacks in construction.” AFC stated that the Pennsylvania borrowers accrued an accounts payable balance of $7,013,127.88 as of Feb. 10 and unpaid taxes of $3,495,250 through June 30, 2023, totaling $10,508,377.88.

According to the complaint, the project in Pennsylvania failed, and AFC began foreclosure proceedings. The firm plans to sell assets but will need to pay the taxes and accounts payable first. The money from the foreclosure is expected to return a much smaller amount of money than was lent to Justice.

The New Jersey project is barely hanging on, according to AFC, which resulted in the insertion of a restructuring officer. AFC claims that Justice stood in the CRO’s way, fearful of him uncovering their actions.

The AFC complaint never mentions Tim Bossidy and only briefly mentioned that a consultant was brought into the company. That person was at the crux of the Justice Grown case. Instead, AFC outlines in great detail the various agreements that Justice made to receive funds and where it believes the company didn’t live up to those agreements.