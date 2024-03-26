AFC Gamma backs Florida’s Sunburn Cannabis with $34M

AFC Gamma, Inc. (NASDAQ: AFCG) has injected $34 million into the now-sprawling Florida cannabis market, extending debt capital to High End Holdings, LLC and its subsidiary, Sunburn Cannabis, the companies announced Tuesday.

The funds, delivered via two senior secured credit facilities, are earmarked for debt refinancing, working capital, and the expansion of Sunburn’s cultivation, processing, and retail operations in Florida.

Sunburn Cannabis, operating under the trade name Green Sentry Holdings, LLC, has quickly ascended the ranks among Florida’s cannabis operators, breaking into the top five in sales per dispensary since its market entry in 2022, according to the state’s Office of Medical Marijuana Use’s lastest weekly update report.

“Brady and the Sunburn team are an example of the Cannabis 3.0 lending opportunities that we are excited to finance,” AFC Gamma CEO Daniel Neville said in a statement.

“This is a team with prior success in the Florida market that knows how to scale and operate in cannabis and is focused on building a true brand. We believe Sunburn is well positioned to continue to take market share in Florida and benefit from the industry’s transition to a mainstream consumer packaged goods marketplace.”

The financing arrangement includes a first-lien term loan secured by Sunburn’s assets, with AFC Agent LLC acting as the transaction agent.

Sunburn CEO Brady Cobb said that the deal “provides us with the opportunity to shore up our balance sheet, responsibly scale up our operations in Florida (with or without recreational use passing), and remain nimble enough to play offense in enhancing Sunburn as we await potential catalyst moments.”

“On behalf of the Sunburn team, I am pleased to close these credit facilities as we look to expand our operations in Florida and beyond. Having a committed capital provider like AFC Gamma, which is led by a CEO who understands the industry and the inflection point that we are facing in both Florida and America, is extremely valuable.”

Brady Cobb, formerly a business attorney and lobbyist, has become a known figure in the Florida cannabis market. He sold his first cannabis company in the state, Bluma Wellness (which operated as One Plant Florida), to Cresco Labs in January 2021 in an all-stock deal valued at $213 million, shortly before cannabis valuations began sinking.

Then, he bought 11 distressed dispensaries and a large Eustis-based grow previously owned by MedMen (OTC: MMNFF) for $63 million in August 2022, where in which privately-owned Sunburn Cannabis was born.