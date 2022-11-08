   

Bureau

AFC Gamma's Net Income Rises 45%

Debra BorchardtNovember 8, 20223min1850

Related Articles

Business

Nova Sees Record Profits As It Trims Losses With Value Brand

BusinessPublic

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Cuts Losses

BusinessPublic

Planet 13 Picks Waukegan Over Chicago

AFC says all loans are current and performing.

AFC Gamma, Inc. (NASDAQ: AFCG) announced its financial results for the third quarter of 2022. with a net income of $11.5 million or $0.57 per basic weighted average share of common stock. This is a 45% increase in net income from last year’s third quarter. It missed Zack’s estimate which was listed at $0.67 per share.

AFC Gamma said it paid a dividend of $0.56 per common share on October 14, 2022, for the quarter, representing a 30% increase from last year’s third quarter.

The distributable earnings were $11.8 million in the quarter or $0.59 per basic weighted average share of common stock, representing a 64% increase to distributable earnings from last year.  AFC noted that the distributable earnings exceeded the declared dividend for the seventh consecutive quarter since going public.

“We are pleased with our third quarter performance and that AFC Gamma’s distributable earnings per share has now exceeded its dividend for the seventh consecutive quarter since going public,” stated Leonard Tannenbaum, AFC Gamma’s Chief Executive Officer. “Given the current broader market environment, we continue to act disciplined in our approach towards deploying capital to new and existing operators. Given substantial repayments subsequent to quarter end, our balance sheet remains strong, and we have ample capacity to complete additional deals with strong risk-adjusted returns.”

AFC said all loans were current and performing. A couple of weeks ago AFC Gamma reported that it had amended its previously announced $100 million credit facility with Acreage Holdings, Inc. (OTCQX: ACRHF, ACRDF). AFC made an additional $25 million available for an immediate draw by Acreage, with a further $25 million available in future periods under a committed accordion option. The terms of these additional draws replace the prior $50 million accordion option. The Amended Credit Facility now includes a variable interest rate equal to U.S. prime plus 5.75 % per annum, payable monthly in arrears, with a Prime floor of 5.50%.

AFC Gamma had a busy quarter as it closed $203.8 million of new commitments and funded $167.6 million of new and existing commitments year-to-date as of November 1, 2022, including approximately $32.0 million which was refinanced from existing borrowers. the company has total loan commitments of $426.2 million ($368.6 million of which has been funded) across 12 portfolio companies as of November 1, 2022.

Egan Jones reaffirmed its BBB+ investment grade rating of AFC Gamma.

Post Views: 185

Debra Borchardt

Debra Borchardt is the Co-Founder, and Executive Editor of GMR. She has covered the cannabis industry for several years at Forbes, Seeking Alpha and TheStreet. Prior to becoming a financial journalist, Debra was a Vice President at Bear Stearns where she held a Series 7 and Registered Investment Advisor license. Debra has a Master's degree in Business Journalism from New York University.

VIEW ALL POSTS

Bureau

previousCorbus Pharmaceuticals Cuts Losses

nextNova Sees Record Profits As It Trims Losses With Value Brand

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Choose Your News

Subscribe to the Green Market Report newsletter that gives you original content delivered straight to your inbox.

 Subscribe

By continuing I agree to your Privacy Policy and consent to receive relevant newsletters and other email communications on events, editorial features, and special partner offers from Green Market Report. I can unsubscribe or change my email preferences at any time.

About Us

The Green Market Report focuses on the financial news of the rapidly growing cannabis industry. Our target approach filters out the daily noise and does a deep dive into the financial, business and economic side of the cannabis industry. Our team is cultivating the industry’s critical news into one source and providing open source insights and data analysis

READ MORE
Recent Tweets
@GreenMarketRpt – 52 mins

We are so excited to be a media partner for Blunt Brunch Las Vegas! We believe in the importance of empowering wome…

@GreenMarketRpt – 52 mins

RT : Industry stakeholders are saying NY’s Office of Cannabis Management’s draft of retail guidelines could backfire by limi…

@GreenMarketRpt – 2 hours

Nova Sees Record Profits As It Trims Losses With Value Brand

Company
Back to Top

Choose Your News

Subscribe to the Green Market Report newsletter that gives you original content delivered straight to your inbox.

 Subscribe

By continuing I agree to your Privacy Policy and consent to receive relevant newsletters and other email communications on events, editorial features, and special partner offers from Green Market Report. I can unsubscribe or change my email preferences at any time.