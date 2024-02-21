Agrify touts lower losses, but is silent on revenues

Agrify Corporation (Nasdaq: AGFY) announced preliminary unaudited financial results for the fourth fiscal quarter of 2023 and updates for its Ocean Deep/Golden Lake Business Park project. However, Agrify didn’t release any revenue figures and mostly touted reductions in losses.

Agrify reported that its net loss in the fourth quarter is expected to be at a historical low of $750,000, compared to $2.1 million net loss in the third quarter and $58 million loss in the fourth quarter of 2022.

The loss from operations is expected to decrease by 46% to a historical low of $2.5 million, compared to $4.6 million in the third quarter

Agrify said it expects the fourth quarter net cash burn to be the lowest in the company history, and it expects to be in a position to approach cashflow break-even in the second half of 2024.

Ocean Deep update

Agrify reported that its customer, Ocean Deep/Golden Lake Business Park has completed the purchase of a roughly 30,000 square feet facility in Adelanto, California, and is currently constructing Agrify’s UL-Certified EXP1 Explosion Proof Room. Ocean Deep expects to soon be extracting products with Agrify’s turnkey PX30 Hydrocarbon Extraction Lab Package to bolster its product offerings. Ocean Deep is also expected to begin operation with an estimated 120 Vertical Farming Units (“VFUs”) sold by the Company to produce high-quality cannabis flower in 2024.

Agrify said it expects to deliver official results by the end of March.