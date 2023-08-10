Alabama Redoes Medical Marijuana Licensing, Some Original Winners Lose Out

The Alabama Medical Cannabis Commission on Thursday completely redid its initial round of business licensing for applicants competing for a handful of available permits, and some of the original winners – including multistate operator Verano Holdings Inc. (CSE: VRNO) (OTCQX: VRNOF) – were suddenly losers.

In June, Verano won just one of five “integrated” permits that allow cultivation, processing, and retail. At the time, CEO George Archos hailed it as an “excellent opportunity” for the MSO to expand its footprint in the South.

But almost immediately, commissioners halted the licensing system over potential scoring discrepancies, and a legal battle also broke out.

Then on Thursday, the commission replaced Verano with Insa Alabama LLC, while retaining the other four original integrated license winners.

“We are extremely disappointed and frustrated,” the company said in an emailed statement to Green Market Report.

The company said it received “the highest score of any applicant across the entire pool,” competing for the integrated licenses, “which makes this decision appear random, confusing, and without merit,” Verano said.

“This arbitrary and capricious action by the commission denies the state and its prospective medical patients access to a well-capitalized applicant, and the company will pursue all options to defend our rightfully earned Integrated Facilities License, including legal remedies,” Verano said. “Our meticulous and detailed application spoke for itself and demonstrated Verano’s experience and strong track record operating best-in-class retail and cultivation facilities in 13 states.”

At the close of the meeting, one commissioner said officials were going into recess so that staff could “make sure we have adequately awarded minority licenses and regional dispersement is adequate.”

The Illinois-based MSO wasn’t the only loser to walk away from the permit redo empty-handed. Alabama Secure Transport also lost a transporter license it was originally granted, James Gang Dispensary was suggested for a cultivation license but didn’t win, and ALA Labs – only one of two applicants for marijuana lab testing permits – was also denied a license.

Of the 90 eligible license applications, the commission chose just 24 winners:

Integrated: (maximum of five allowed by law)

Insa Alabama LLC

Flowerwood Medical Cannabis LLC

Southeast Cannabis Company LLC

Sustainable Alabama LLC

TheraTrue Alabama

Cultivation: (maximum of 12)

Gulf Shore Remedies LLC

Pure by Sirmon Farms LLC

Twisted Herb Cultivation LLC

Blackberry Farms LLC

I AM FARMS

Greenway Botanicals LLC

CRC of Alabama LLC

Processors: (maximum of four)

Enchanted Green LLC

1819 Labs LLC

Organic Harvest Lab LLC

Jasper Development Group Inc.

Dispensaries: (maximum of four)

Yellowhammer Medical Dispensaries Inc.

CCS of Alabama LLC

RJK Holdings AL LLC

Statewide Property Holdings AL LLC

Transporter: (no maximum)

Tyler Van Lines LLC

International Communication LLC

XLCR Inc.

Testing lab: (no maximum)