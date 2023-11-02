   

Ancillary Cannabis Firm Sorting Robotics Raises $2M for Expansion

John SchroyerNovember 2, 20231min00

The funds will be used to "accelerate sales and market penetration."

California-based Sorting Robotics, which produces cannabis sorting machines, obtained a $2 million capital raise to aid in expansion, the company announced this week.

The influx of cash is all debt financing, however, from Kiso Capital and Prospeq, according to a press release. The funds will be used to “further accelerate sales and market penetration,” the company said, with CEO Nohtal Partanksy calling the fundraising “crucial.”

“It’s a strategic move that ensures our growth and enables continuous technological advancements to meet market needs,” Partansky said.

Sorting Robotics already offers several marijuana sorting robot models, including “Jiko, the cannabis industry’s first pre-roll infusion robot, Jiko+, a donut-style pre-roll infusion robot, Omni, a desktop vape-cartridge filling machine, and Mayweather, an automated pick & pack robotic arm,” according to the release.

John Schroyer

John Schroyer has been a reporter since 2006, initially with a focus on politics, and covered the 2012 Colorado campaign to legalize marijuana. He has written about the cannabis industry specifically since 2014, after being on hand for the first-ever legal cannabis sales on New Year’s Day that year in Denver. John has covered subsequent marijuana market launches in California and Illinois, has written about every aspect of the marijuana trade, and was part of the team that built the cannabis industry’s first-ever trade show, MJBizCon. He joined Green Market Report in 2022.

