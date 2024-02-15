Another South Dakota tribe joins medical marijuana industry

Yet another Native American tribe has leapt into the burgeoning cannabis trade – this time, it’s the South Dakota-based Rosebud Sioux Tribe, which plans to serve anyone 21 or older with a valid tribal medical marijuana card at its reservation.

The tribe has thus far only given permission to one business to grow and sell medical cannabis, according to KELO, and the tribe will maintain strict rules regarding MMJ, such as possession limits of three ounces per person and a prohibition on driving while under the influence of cannabis.

Medical marijuana patients will be able to apply for registration cards through the Rosebud Sioux Tribe’s Office of Legislative Affairs, KELO reported.

The Rosebud Sioux Tribe is the third in the state to join the marijuana business, KELO reported, following the Flandreau Santee Sioux Tribe and the Oglala Sioux Tribe, both of which have already begun both medical and recreational marijuana sales.

The South Dakota state government also runs a separate medical marijuana program, which was legalized by voters in 2020. The program currently has 78 operational dispensaries that serve 13,705 registered patients, along with scores of growers and manufacturers, according to the state Medical Cannabis Program’s website.