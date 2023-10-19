   

Arizona Cannabis Sales Decline in June, July

John SchroyerOctober 19, 20232min00

Related Articles

BusinessPublic

SNDL Consolidates Cultivation, Eyes $10M in Annual Savings

BusinessLegal

Marijuana Lobbyists Sentenced for Bribery Scheme in Michigan

BusinessLegalPublic

Altria Sues 34 Vape Companies, Contends Competitors are Illegal

Annual sales for the state are still expected to match 2022.

Arizona marijuana sales have trended steadily downward for most of 2023, hitting rock bottom in July at a mere $77.3 million in adult-use and $26.1 million in medical sales, according to statistics released this week by the state Department of Revenue.

That’s the lowest monthly sales total of the year so far in one of the nation’s top cannabis markets, down from a peak in March, when Arizona dispensaries sold $99.9 million in recreational cannabis and another $33.2 million in medical marijuana. (The state originally reported more than $100 million in adult-use sales, but that figure was revised downward slightly, the Arizona Mirror reported.)

June was slightly better than July, with $85.2 million in recreational and $27.9 million in medical sales.

But it’s a far cry from the first quarter of the year, when recreational sales were routinely topping $90 million per month and even medical sales hovered around $30 million.

Overall it’s now more apparent why companies such as Cresco Labs (CSE: CL) (OTC: CRLBF) and other multistate operators have abandoned the southwestern market, given the obvious slide in total sales through the year.

The total for 2023 thus far is just under $1 billion in marijuana sales, with $714 million in recreational and $241 million in medical.

With August and September sales yet to be reported, Arizona is still expected to match its 2022 annual sales of $1.4 billion by the end of 2023, the Arizona Mirror projected.

John Schroyer

John Schroyer has been a reporter since 2006, initially with a focus on politics, and covered the 2012 Colorado campaign to legalize marijuana. He has written about the cannabis industry specifically since 2014, after being on hand for the first-ever legal cannabis sales on New Year’s Day that year in Denver. John has covered subsequent marijuana market launches in California and Illinois, has written about every aspect of the marijuana trade, and was part of the team that built the cannabis industry’s first-ever trade show, MJBizCon. He joined Green Market Report in 2022.

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousSNDL Consolidates Cultivation, Eyes $10M in Annual Savings

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Get the latest cannabis news delivered right to your inbox

The Morning Rise

Unpack the industry with the daily cannabis newsletter for business leaders.

 Sign up

About Us

The Green Market Report focuses on the financial news of the rapidly growing cannabis industry. Our target approach filters out the daily noise and does a deep dive into the financial, business and economic side of the cannabis industry. Our team is cultivating the industry’s critical news into one source and providing open source insights and data analysis

READ MORE
Recent Tweets
Company

Get the latest cannabis news delivered right to your inbox

The Morning Rise

Unpack the industry with the daily cannabis newsletter for business leaders.