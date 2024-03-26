   

Arizona cannabis sales top $1.4 billion in 2023

John SchroyerMarch 26, 20242min00

It's the third year in a row that cannabis sales have totaled $1.4 billion.

Arizona marijuana companies sold just over $1.4 billion worth of cannabis in 2023, with the market seeming to have hit a plateau, given that was the sales total for the third year in a row, the Arizona Mirror reported.

Recreational sales accounted for $1.1 billion of the total, while medical sales hit $348 million, the Mirror reported, citing data from the Arizona Department of Revenue.

In January this year, recreational sales have already topped $73 million, with medical adding another $21.5 million. That brings the grand total of sales to $4.2 billion since the state began tracking cannabis transactions in January 2021.

As in so many states, the Arizona medical marijuana market has seen a slow but steady decline as the adult-use market continues gobbling up the larger share of sales, the Mirror reported.

Medical cannabis sales dipped below $40 million in July 2022, below $30 million in June 2023, and have only continued to sink since then.

Recreational sales hit a high water mark of $93.4 million last March. Adult-use sales breached the $70 million threshold in February 2022 and have not fallen below that level since then. The only month in 2023 with sales of less than $80 million was July, when sales dipped to $77.8 million.

The number of registered medical marijuana patients in Arizona has also continued to decline, with just 111,168 as of February, down from 115,914 in December and a peak of 313,906 in July 2021, according to data from the Arizona Department of Health Services.

John Schroyer

John Schroyer has been a reporter since 2006, initially with a focus on politics, and covered the 2012 Colorado campaign to legalize marijuana. He has written about the cannabis industry specifically since 2014, after being on hand for the first-ever legal cannabis sales on New Year's Day that year in Denver. John has covered subsequent marijuana market launches in California and Illinois, has written about every aspect of the marijuana trade, and was part of the team that built the cannabis industry's first-ever trade show, MJBizCon. He joined Green Market Report in 2022.

