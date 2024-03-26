Arizona cannabis sales top $1.4 billion in 2023

Arizona marijuana companies sold just over $1.4 billion worth of cannabis in 2023, with the market seeming to have hit a plateau, given that was the sales total for the third year in a row, the Arizona Mirror reported.

Recreational sales accounted for $1.1 billion of the total, while medical sales hit $348 million, the Mirror reported, citing data from the Arizona Department of Revenue.

In January this year, recreational sales have already topped $73 million, with medical adding another $21.5 million. That brings the grand total of sales to $4.2 billion since the state began tracking cannabis transactions in January 2021.

As in so many states, the Arizona medical marijuana market has seen a slow but steady decline as the adult-use market continues gobbling up the larger share of sales, the Mirror reported.

Medical cannabis sales dipped below $40 million in July 2022, below $30 million in June 2023, and have only continued to sink since then.

Recreational sales hit a high water mark of $93.4 million last March. Adult-use sales breached the $70 million threshold in February 2022 and have not fallen below that level since then. The only month in 2023 with sales of less than $80 million was July, when sales dipped to $77.8 million.

The number of registered medical marijuana patients in Arizona has also continued to decline, with just 111,168 as of February, down from 115,914 in December and a peak of 313,906 in July 2021, according to data from the Arizona Department of Health Services.