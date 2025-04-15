   

Arizona marijuana market continues downward trend in February

John Schroyer April 15, 2025

February cannabis sales fell almost 15% from last year.

Arizona cannabis sales stats are down for the second straight year in a row, and have taken enough of a dip that the Arizona Mirror described medical marijuana sales as “cratering” and recreational sales as “softening.”

According to sales figures from the state Department of Revenue, annual sales are down about 10% to $1.3 billion after three years of hitting at least $1.4 billion, according to analysis by the Mirror. And the downturn appears to have no end in sight.

In February, the most recent month for which sales numbers are available, recreational and medical sales combined were just $96.3 million, down almost 15% year-over-year from $113 million. The most recent February numbers included $80.1 million in recreational sales and another $15.6 million in medical, with both figures down year-over-year, from $89.4 million and $23.6 million, respectively.

Last year recreational marijuana sales were down by almost $43 million from 2023, the Mirror reported, while medical sales fell by $114 million between 2023 and 2024.

The medical side of the industry in particular is “a shadow of what it was” just four years ago, the Mirror reported, with sales reaching just a third of what they used to be. Last year, total medical sales hit just $243 million, down from $733 million in 2021.

The recreational market has continued to eclipse the medical side after launching in 2021, the Mirror noted, and comprised 81% of all cannabis sales last year, up from 66% in 2022.

John Schroyer

John Schroyer has been a reporter since 2006, initially with a focus on politics, and covered the 2012 Colorado campaign to legalize marijuana. He has written about the cannabis industry specifically since 2014, after being on hand for the first-ever legal cannabis sales on New Year’s Day that year in Denver. John has covered subsequent marijuana market launches in California and Illinois, has written about every aspect of the marijuana trade, and was part of the team that built the cannabis industry’s first-ever trade show, MJBizCon. He joined Green Market Report in 2022.

Company