Arkansas Cannabis Sales Keep Trending Up

If medical marijuana sales continue at the current pace, the Arkansas cannabis market will set a new annual record, having passed the $211 million mark in September.
In both August and September, sales averaged about $23 million, according to data from the state Department of Finance and Administration, the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reported. For the first nine months of the year, sales have totaled $211.3 million for 44,949 pounds of marijuana products.
“Overall, patients have spent more than $965 million on medical marijuana purchases since the industry launched in May 2019,” department spokesman Scott Hardin said in a statement, the Democrat-Gazette reported.
“This included $31 million in 2019, $182 million in 2020, $265 million in 2021, $276 million in 2022 and $211 million through September this year. With monthly sales averaging $23.4 million, we remain on track to set a new sales record this year,” Hardin said.
The top sellers were also scattered geographically across the state, and included:
- Suite 433 in Hot Springs
- Natural Relief Dispensary in Sherwood
- Crop in Jonesboro
- High Bank Cannabis in Pine Bluff
- The ReLeaf Center in Bentonville
The number of registered medical patients in the state is also still increasing, up to 96,056 from 89,855 in January, the Democrat-Gazette reported.