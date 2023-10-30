Arkansas Cannabis Sales Keep Trending Up

If medical marijuana sales continue at the current pace, the Arkansas cannabis market will set a new annual record, having passed the $211 million mark in September.

In both August and September, sales averaged about $23 million, according to data from the state Department of Finance and Administration, the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reported. For the first nine months of the year, sales have totaled $211.3 million for 44,949 pounds of marijuana products.

“Overall, patients have spent more than $965 million on medical marijuana purchases since the industry launched in May 2019,” department spokesman Scott Hardin said in a statement, the Democrat-Gazette reported.

“This included $31 million in 2019, $182 million in 2020, $265 million in 2021, $276 million in 2022 and $211 million through September this year. With monthly sales averaging $23.4 million, we remain on track to set a new sales record this year,” Hardin said.

The top sellers were also scattered geographically across the state, and included:

Suite 433 in Hot Springs

Natural Relief Dispensary in Sherwood

Crop in Jonesboro

High Bank Cannabis in Pine Bluff

The ReLeaf Center in Bentonville

The number of registered medical patients in the state is also still increasing, up to 96,056 from 89,855 in January, the Democrat-Gazette reported.