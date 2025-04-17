   

Arkansas governor spikes medical marijuana drive-thru windows

Avatar photoJohn SchroyerApril 17, 20253min00

Related Articles

BusinessPrivate

One of Las Vegas’ cannabis lounges closes its doors

BusinessPsychedelicsPublic

Psyence Group consolidates its shares

BusinessPublic

Nebraska medical cannabis regulations stall in legislative committee

The bill could still become law, however, because Arkansas only requires a simple majority to overturn a governor's veto.

Drive-thru windows at cannabis shops are a common sight in some states, but Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders isn’t having it on her watch.

On Wednesday, Sanders vetoed a bill from the legislature that would have permitted licensed medical marijuana dispensaries to add drive-thru windows to their shops, saying such a move would’ve “expanded access to usable marijuana,” the Arkansas Times reported.

The bipartisan measure “squeaked through” both chambers of the legislature with the bare minimum of majority votes, the Times reported.

The measure, House Bill 1889, also would have permitted patients to tour dispensaries as they can medical cannabis grows and slashed requirements on the number of workers required to man dispensary delivery vehicles.

Drive-thrus and the other changes could still become law, the Times noted, if the same lawmakers that passed the bill keep their votes the same, because Arkansas law only requires a simple majority in both chambers to override a governor’s veto.

But the odds of a veto override vote happening before the 2025 legislative session adjourns are slim, the Times reported, with regular business for the year concluded and lawmakers not expected to gather again prior to adjourning in a few weeks.

Growth in the southern state’s cannabis market has been stymied by politics in recent years. Last year, a campaign to expand the Arkansas medical marijuana industry was kept off the ballot by a legal challenge, and in 2022, voters shot down a ballot question that would have legalized recreational marijuana.

In the meantime, the Arkansas medical marijuana market has been weathering wholesale price compression even as it watches revenues climb.

Avatar photo

John Schroyer

John Schroyer has been a reporter since 2006, initially with a focus on politics, and covered the 2012 Colorado campaign to legalize marijuana. He has written about the cannabis industry specifically since 2014, after being on hand for the first-ever legal cannabis sales on New Year’s Day that year in Denver. John has covered subsequent marijuana market launches in California and Illinois, has written about every aspect of the marijuana trade, and was part of the team that built the cannabis industry’s first-ever trade show, MJBizCon. He joined Green Market Report in 2022.

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousKentucky auditor to investigate license lottery system

nextFluent posts $40M loss for 2024 despite New York entry, other expansion efforts

Get the latest cannabis news delivered right to your inbox

The Morning Rise

Unpack the industry with the daily cannabis newsletter for business leaders.

 Sign up

About Us

The Green Market Report focuses on the financial news of the rapidly growing cannabis industry. Our target approach filters out the daily noise and does a deep dive into the financial, business and economic side of the cannabis industry. Our team is cultivating the industry’s critical news into one source and providing open source insights and data analysis

READ MORE
Company