Arkansas Marijuana Sales Set New Annual Record

Medical cannabis sales in Arkansas hit a new annual high in 2023 with $283 million in transactions, the state Department of Health announced Tuesday. The state’s 38 dispensaries finished the year strong with $25.6 million in December sales and another $23.3 million in November.

That’s the most the state has sold in any calendar year since the medical market launched in 2019, and the both months were up from October’s sales of $22.5 million.

The year also saw a spike in medical marijuana patient registrations, the department reported, with 97,374 active patient cards at the close of the year compared to 89,855 last January.

“In late 2023, Arkansas’ medical marijuana industry surpassed $1 billion in total sales since the first dispensary opened for business,” Scott Hardin, spokesperson for the Arkansas Department of Finance and Administration, said in a statement.

“From $31 million in sales in 2019 to $283 million in 2023, the industry has grown each year,” Hardin said. “The $25.6 million spent in December was the largest monthly amount in 2023.”

The top selling dispensary in the state was Suite 443 in the town of Hot Springs, with 6,279 pounds of medical cannabis sold, followed by Natural Relief Dispensary in the town of Sherwood, with 5,647 pounds sold.

In December, Suite 443 sold 566 pounds and Natural Relief sold 517 pounds, easily outperforming most of the other dispensaries around the state, most of which sold well under 300 pounds.