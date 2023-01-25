   

Ascend Wellness Expands into Maryland with $19 Million Acquisition Deal

John SchroyerJanuary 25, 20232min2490

Related Articles

BusinessDaily Hit

Daily Hit: January 25, 2023

BusinessCultivationLegal

Nevada Regulators Suspend Cultivator Permit for Selling to Illicit Market

BusinessPrivate

Michigan Developer Files $60M Lawsuit over Medical Marijuana Permits

Maryland voters approved an adult-use market in November.

New York-based Ascend Wellness Holdings (CSE: AAWH.U) (OTCQX: AAWH) announced its expansion into Maryland with its $19 million purchase of Devi Holdings, which runs four operational medical marijuana dispensaries.

The move marks the seventh state in which Ascend Wellness has a footprint, according to a press release. The company already has cannabis shops in Illinois, Massachusetts, Michigan,  New Jersey, Ohio, and Pennsylvania, according to its website.

The deal for Devi Holdings includes $12 million in cash and another $7 million in Ascend Wellness stock, according to the release. The company’s four dispensaries operate under the brands Nature’s Medicines and True Wellness in the cities of Aberdeen, Crofton, Ellicott City, and Laurel.

“Maryland is an ideal state to expand our footprint – home to more than six million people, a mature medical cannabis program, and voter-approved support to create an adult-use cannabis market,” Abner Kurtin, executive chairman and founder of Ascend, said in a press release.

The move comes less than a year after Ascend Wellness pulled out of a deal to enter its home state of New York, when it canceled the acquisition of California-based MedMen’s assets in the Empire State. But Kurtin said the Maryland acquisition fits the company’s long-term strategy of “entering limited-license, late-stage medical markets with an anticipated adult-use cannabis market.”

It’s not yet clear, however, when the Maryland recreational market – which was approved last year – will launch. That’s dependent on an implementation bill from state lawmakers, which has yet to be introduced. Some observers have predicted a 2025 market launch, but other insiders have speculated it could happen as soon as this year.

Post Views: 249

John Schroyer

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousNevada Regulators Suspend Cultivator Permit for Selling to Illicit Market

nextDaily Hit: January 25, 2023

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Choose Your News

Subscribe to the Green Market Report newsletter that gives you original content delivered straight to your inbox.

 Subscribe

By continuing I agree to your Privacy Policy and consent to receive relevant newsletters and other email communications on events, editorial features, and special partner offers from Green Market Report. I can unsubscribe or change my email preferences at any time.

About Us

The Green Market Report focuses on the financial news of the rapidly growing cannabis industry. Our target approach filters out the daily noise and does a deep dive into the financial, business and economic side of the cannabis industry. Our team is cultivating the industry’s critical news into one source and providing open source insights and data analysis

READ MORE
Recent Tweets
@GreenMarketRpt – 3 hours

Daily Hit: January 25, 2023

@GreenMarketRpt – 3 hours

Ascend Wellness Expands into Maryland with $19 Million Acquisition Deal

@GreenMarketRpt – 5 hours

Nevada Regulators Suspend Cultivator Permit for Selling to Illicit Market

Company
Back to Top

Choose Your News

Subscribe to the Green Market Report newsletter that gives you original content delivered straight to your inbox.

 Subscribe

By continuing I agree to your Privacy Policy and consent to receive relevant newsletters and other email communications on events, editorial features, and special partner offers from Green Market Report. I can unsubscribe or change my email preferences at any time.