   

Ascend Wellness to buy second operation in Massachusetts

Debra BorchardtFebruary 22, 20243min00

Related Articles

BusinessDaily Hit

The Daily Hit: February 22, 2024

BusinessPublicReal Estate

AFC Gamma to spin off commercial real estate arm

BusinessPrivateSponsored Content

What is the best way to package pre-rolls?

Ascend

Ascend Wellness Holdings, Inc. (CSE: AAWH.U) (OTCQX: AAWH) is buying its second cultivation license and associated operations in Massachusetts. Ascend did not disclose the price it paid for the transaction.

“We are thrilled to strengthen our commitment to Massachusetts and substantially increase our cultivation and production footprint in the state. Densifying our key markets is a stated strategy for our business and this reinforces that focus, said CEO John Hartmann. “Our wholesale and retail markets have experienced significant growth, fueled by expanded third-party relationships and consumer demand across our three Massachusetts stores – in BostonNewton, and New Bedford. The demand for additional supply is a direct result of our team’s hard work and remarkable success in the Massachusetts market.”

The company said in a statement that the expansion is due to the increasing demand for its products in Massachusetts and more specifically the success of the Simply Herb brand, which it introduced in the state less than two years ago. Ascend said that Simply Herb has swiftly ascended to the top spot for fourth-quarter sales according to data from BDSA. It captured a meaningful sales lead over the second highest-ranked brand in the entire state.

Ascend said the acquisition is located in Amesbury and is currently pending regulatory approval, which is expected to be granted in the first half of 2024. Until that time, Ascend said it will operate the facility under an interim consulting agreement.

The Amesbury facility features a 54,000 sq. ft. area, with plans for a targeted investment to encompass 15,000 sq. ft. of canopy and a state-of-the-art kitchen. Ascend said that when combined with its existing cultivation and production facility in Athol, Massachusetts, this move will elevate the company’s total cultivation space in the state to an impressive 70,000 sq. ft. of canopy.

Ascend will be reporting its fourth quarter and full-year financial results on March 12.

Debra Borchardt

Debra Borchardt is the Co-Founder, and Executive Editor of GMR. She has covered the cannabis industry for several years at Forbes, Seeking Alpha and TheStreet. Prior to becoming a financial journalist, Debra was a Vice President at Bear Stearns where she held a Series 7 and Registered Investment Advisor license. Debra has a Master's degree in Business Journalism from New York University.

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousHeadset names top ten fastest growing brands for 2023

nextPrepping the psychedelic industry for MDMA approval

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

About Us

The Green Market Report focuses on the financial news of the rapidly growing cannabis industry. Our target approach filters out the daily noise and does a deep dive into the financial, business and economic side of the cannabis industry. Our team is cultivating the industry’s critical news into one source and providing open source insights and data analysis

READ MORE
Recent Tweets
Company