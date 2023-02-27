   

Atlas Global Buys GreenSeal For Roughly C$3.4 Million

Debra BorchardtFebruary 27, 20234min2330

Company focused on international expansion.

Canadian-based cannabis company Atlas Global Brands Inc. (CSE: ATL) is buying privately-owned GreenSeal Cannabis Company, Ltd. and GreenSeal Nursery, Ltd. Atlas said the acquisition is expected to be accretive to its international strategy, adding a GACP and CUMCS-certified facility with a vertical cultivation model. Atlas said it would issue up to 11.5 million shares for the purchase and based on Friday’s closing price of C$0.30, the cost is approximately C$3.4 million. The transaction is expected to close in the first quarter of 2023.

The deal is expected to expand Atlas’s annual production capacity by approximately 3,500 kg and adds a nursery program with hundreds of exotic genetics, further establishing Atlas Global’s international footprint.

“The acquisition of GreenSeal further solidifies our strategy to bring a wide variety of premium flower to international medical cannabis markets. With our recent announcement of our definitive agreement with Harmony AI Holdings Ltd. and Harmony I.L. Management and Escorting Ltd. to acquire two cannabis pharmacies and a cannabis ‘Trading House’ in Israel, the plan is to accelerate our footprint and uphold our value proposition of offering consistent, quality products to patients globally,” comments Bernie Yeung, CEO of Atlas Global. “With the increase in production capacity, facility export certification and addition of a nursery genetics program, Atlas Global will have a robust product assortment and future pipeline of unique cultivars to grow and export internationally. This acquisition is the latest step in our M&A strategy to expand our capabilities, differentiate our position in the international market, and secure our foothold for a more predictable global value chain process, driving distribution and growth.”

Once the deal is completed. Atlas Global will own an innovative genetic selection program, enabling the search for sought-after phenotypes. The company said in a statement that the deal is expected to enhance Atlas’ ability to achieve the full genetic potential of its cultivars with regard to flower composition, potency, terpene profile, and yield maximization. “The genetic selection program generates hundreds of candidates of a particular strain, then uses data modeling to identify the seeds with the strongest lab-tested levels of both THC and terpenes, along with the most desirable traits for its indoor growing environment.”

Earlier this month Atlas announced it was buying a 51% interest in the Israeli licensed cannabis “Trading House”, intending for it to serve as the company’s hub for imports to and distribution within Israel. This deal also brings two pharmacies licensed to dispense medical cannabis in Israel. The two pharmacies are licensed to dispense medical cannabis in Tel Aviv and Jerusalem. “Unlike most cannabis pharmacies in Israel, these pharmacies were designed for the sale of cannabis from the outset. It is believed that these pharmacies will help position Atlas as a premium supplier of cannabis in the Israeli market and expand Atlas’ retail presence in Israel,” said the company in a press release.

