   

Atlas to Snap up Cannabis Distributing Hub, Pharmacies for Channels to West

Adam Jackson February 7, 2023

The move comes on the heels of a proposal to change Israel's medical cannabis market structure.

International Israeli shop Atlas Global Brands Inc. (CSE: ATL) has acquired a majority stake in a Tel-Aviv cannabis distributing hub and two pharmacies, positioning itself for clear channels west of the Greenwich meridian.

The company on Feb. 6 signed a share purchase agreement to acquire, through a subsidiary, 51% interest in Trading House, which Atlas intends to use as a hub for imports to and distribution within Israel.

Atlas also bought two pharmacies licensed to dispense medical cannabis in Tel-Aviv and Jerusalem, which the company calls “prime locations,” for 2.9 million shares.

“Increasing our capabilities across the value chain in Israel is core to our growth strategy, and this transaction increases our control of the distribution of Atlas’ brands, while bringing a strong product portfolio to the market,” said Atlas Global CEO Bernie Yeung.

“With the recent announcements made by the Israeli Ministry of Health to potentially transition from a medical cannabis licensing model to cannabis prescriptions, Atlas is well positioned to provide greater access to many more patients in Israel.”

The agreement also grants the vendors a put option for the remaining 49% interest in Harmony. Approximately $1.38 million (CAD $1.85 million) in bank debt and $1.98 million (CAD $2.67 million) in shareholder loans will remain with Harmony after the close. Shareholder loans will be repaid from free cash flow, the company said.
“A controlling interest in the Trading House will give Atlas the ability to store cannabis for pharmacies in the greater Tel Aviv area and provide them with a just-in-time supply of cannabis. Ownership of a Trading House adds another element to Atlas’ value chain.”
The deal is expected to close by the end of the fiscal first quarter.
Atlas’ entrance into North America’s public markets comes after it merged a collection of Canadian and Israeli companies by way of a reverse takeover.
Adam Jackson

Adam Jackson covers the cannabis industry for The Green Market Report. He previously covered the Missouri statehouse for The Columbia Missourian and has written for The Missouri Independent. He most recently covered retail, restaurants, and other consumer companies for Bloomberg Business News. You can find him on Twitter @adam_sjackson and email him at adam.jackson@crain.com.

previousSNDL Saves Superette from Bankruptcy

