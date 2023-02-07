Atlas to Snap up Cannabis Distributing Hub, Pharmacies for Channels to West

International Israeli shop Atlas Global Brands Inc. (CSE: ATL) has acquired a majority stake in a Tel-Aviv cannabis distributing hub and two pharmacies, positioning itself for clear channels west of the Greenwich meridian.

The company on Feb. 6 signed a share purchase agreement to acquire, through a subsidiary, 51% interest in Trading House, which Atlas intends to use as a hub for imports to and distribution within Israel.

Atlas also bought two pharmacies licensed to dispense medical cannabis in Tel-Aviv and Jerusalem, which the company calls “prime locations,” for 2.9 million shares.

“Increasing our capabilities across the value chain in Israel is core to our growth strategy, and this transaction increases our control of the distribution of Atlas’ brands, while bringing a strong product portfolio to the market,” said Atlas Global CEO Bernie Yeung.

“With the recent announcements made by the Israeli Ministry of Health to potentially transition from a medical cannabis licensing model to cannabis prescriptions, Atlas is well positioned to provide greater access to many more patients in Israel.”

The agreement also grants the vendors a put option for the remaining 49% interest in Harmony. Approximately $1.38 million (CAD $1.85 million) in bank debt and $1.98 million (CAD $2.67 million) in shareholder loans will remain with Harmony after the close. Shareholder loans will be repaid from free cash flow, the company said.

“A controlling interest in the Trading House will give Atlas the ability to store cannabis for pharmacies in the greater Tel Aviv area and provide them with a just-in-time supply of cannabis. Ownership of a Trading House adds another element to Atlas’ value chain.”

The deal is expected to close by the end of the fiscal first quarter.