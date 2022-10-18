Audacious Ready for New York (Even if NY Isn't Ready)

New York may not have an adult-use cannabis program in place, but that doesn’t mean cannabis companies are waiting. Australis Capital (CSE: AUSA)(OTCQB: AUSAF), also known as Audacious, said it has successfully completed its first harvest of adult-use cannabis in New York state with its partner Hempire.

“We are very pleased with the rapid execution of our New York project with Hempire,” CEO Terry Booth said. “This harvest sets us up to establish our brand with dispensary owners and generate revenues from adult-use cannabis sales in New York state. We will continue to expand our project and are exploring options for winter cultivation to further boost our growth. With our manufacturing managed by Anthony (DeMeo), who is highly regarded in the medical and legacy cannabis space, consumers can look forward to a highly positive user experience of the Audacious products.”

Following the successful harvest, Audacious said it shipped its flower for processing and manufacturing into vapes and edibles. The company noted that the process will be overseen by DeMeo, one of the original trailblazers in the cannabis industry with an exemplary reputation for the quality of his extract products. DeMeo currently also holds the position of co-chair of Commercial Extraction and Manufacturing at Oaksterdam University, a recognized leader in cannabis education.

