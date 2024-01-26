   

Audit reveals issues with Minnesota's appointment process for cannabis office

John Schroyer January 26, 2024

The report concluded the governor's office made three key errors.

The Minnesota governor’s office deviated from standard procedure in appointing state officials when Gov. Tim Walz named hemp business owner Erin Dupree to lead the newly created Office of Cannabis Management, according to a new report issued this week by the Office of the Legislative Auditor.

Dupree stepped down from the post just one day after her appointment in September, once conflicts came to light about her hemp store carrying goods that were illegal under state law. The agency has been without leadership since then, leading to the question of how an unqualified candidate like Dupree managed to be named to a high-profile state government job.

The Minnesota OLA concluded that it was because the governor’s office was too lax in its due diligence with Dupree, and faulted Walz’s office for three major errors, CBS News reported.

First, the state background check didn’t involve the Alcohol and Gambling Division, the OLA said in its report.

Second, Walz’s office sent signed release forms from Dupree to the Bureau of Criminal Apprehension instead of to the state Revenue Department, the latter of which is standard procedure.

And third, the audit found that the Bureau of Criminal Apprehension relied on information outside the purview of the Revenue Department.

The end result, the audit concluded, was that Walz named Dupree to the job “without having full and complete information.”

Recommendations

A further review of the governor’s office isn’t warranted, the audit also concluded, but offered suggestions to Walz’s office on how it could improve background checks for future job candidates.

These recommendations include ensuring that the background check includes:

  • Individual and business tax information
  • Criminal history
  • Any outstanding court judgments

In addition, the OLA suggested that any appointment to “sensitive positions” not be approved until the complete background check has been reviewed. In the case of Dupree, the governor’s office relied on a summary instead of the full report.

The OLA also concluded that no further review was necessary, saying it “considers the matter closed.”

John Schroyer

John Schroyer has been a reporter since 2006, initially with a focus on politics, and covered the 2012 Colorado campaign to legalize marijuana. He has written about the cannabis industry specifically since 2014, after being on hand for the first-ever legal cannabis sales on New Year's Day that year in Denver. John has covered subsequent marijuana market launches in California and Illinois, has written about every aspect of the marijuana trade, and was part of the team that built the cannabis industry's first-ever trade show, MJBizCon. He joined Green Market Report in 2022.

