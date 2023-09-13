   

August Worst Month for Missouri Marijuana Sales Since Market Launch

John SchroyerSeptember 13, 20231min00

Related Articles

BusinessPrivateSpotlight

Green Market Report Michigan Awards: Top Dispensary PUFF Cannabis Co.

Business

Maryland’s Adult-Use Cannabis Rollout Heralded as Model Success

BusinessDaily Hit

The Daily Hit: September 14, 2023

Sales declined for both medical and adult-use cannabis.

The Missouri marijuana market posted a strong $119 million sales total for August, but sales were actually down in the Midwest state to the lowest level since adult-use sales began in February, when the market sold $102.9 million.

The August total includes $22 million in medical sales and $97 million in recreational sales. Medical marijuana sales have declined steadily each month, while recreational sales have stayed solidly above $90 million monthly since the market launch.

The overall August sales totals were down by $4.2 million from July, when sales topped $123.2 million, according to data from the state, KOMU reported. That was due to a drop in both medical and rec sales from July to August.

The top sales month of the year so far has been March, with $126.2 million in total cannabis sales, including $32.7 million in medical and $93.5 million in recreational.

The state as a whole has sold more than $1.4 billion worth of marijuana in 2023, KOMU reported.

John Schroyer

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousColorado Marijuana Sales Surge in July After Earlier 2023 Dip

nextNew Mexico Hits New Sales Record With $48 Million in August

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Get the latest cannabis news delivered right to your inbox

The Morning Rise

Unpack the industry with the daily cannabis newsletter for business leaders.

 Sign up

About Us

The Green Market Report focuses on the financial news of the rapidly growing cannabis industry. Our target approach filters out the daily noise and does a deep dive into the financial, business and economic side of the cannabis industry. Our team is cultivating the industry’s critical news into one source and providing open source insights and data analysis

READ MORE
Recent Tweets
Company

Get the latest cannabis news delivered right to your inbox

The Morning Rise

Unpack the industry with the daily cannabis newsletter for business leaders.