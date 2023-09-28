   

Aurora Cannabis Inks C$33.8M Stock Deal

Adam JacksonSeptember 28, 20231min00

Related Articles

BusinessPublic

Grown Rogue Sees 48% Q3 Revenue Boost; Net Income Dips

BusinessLegalPrivate

SEC Accuses High Times CEO Adam Levin Of Securities Fraud

Business

Slideshow: GMR New York Summit 2023

Aurora will throw the proceeds toward debt and possible acquisitions.

Alberta-based Aurora Cannabis Inc. (Nasdaq: ACB) (TSX: ACB) has reached an agreement with investment bank Canaccord Genuity to sell 46,250,000 of its shares at C$0.73 each, totaling approximately C$33.8 million, the company announced Thursday.

In addition, Aurora granted the firm an option to purchase up to an extra 6,937,500 shares. If fully exercised, the gross proceeds from the deal could rise to an estimated C$38.8 million.

Aurora intends to utilize the funds primarily to settle around US$25 million of its debt, with potential remaining funds being channeled into strategic initiatives, possibly including acquisitions.

The deal, still awaiting Toronto Stock Exchange approvals, is expected to close by October 3, 2023.

Adam Jackson

Adam Jackson writes about the cannabis industry for the Green Market Report. He previously covered the Missouri Statehouse for the Columbia Missourian and has written for the Missouri Independent. He most recently covered retail, restaurants and other consumer companies for Bloomberg Business News. You can find him on Twitter at @adam_sjackson and email him at adam.jackson@crain.com.

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousGrown Rogue Sees 48% Q3 Revenue Boost; Net Income Dips

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Get the latest cannabis news delivered right to your inbox

The Morning Rise

Unpack the industry with the daily cannabis newsletter for business leaders.

 Sign up

About Us

The Green Market Report focuses on the financial news of the rapidly growing cannabis industry. Our target approach filters out the daily noise and does a deep dive into the financial, business and economic side of the cannabis industry. Our team is cultivating the industry’s critical news into one source and providing open source insights and data analysis

READ MORE
Recent Tweets
Company

Get the latest cannabis news delivered right to your inbox

The Morning Rise

Unpack the industry with the daily cannabis newsletter for business leaders.